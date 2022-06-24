Five Common Zeroing Mistakes

Mistake #1: Zeroing When The Rifle Isn’t Ready

Before you can zero a scope, you’ll have attached it — another topic. Bore-sighting comes next. A collimator slipped into the muzzle puts a screen in your sight line. Adjust the reticle to its center. A must for closed-breech lever, pump and autoloading rifles, it works for any. Bore-sighting saves ammo by putting first shots “on paper.”

Now grab some ammo …. No! Wait! Did you check the screws? Whoa. You’re already ahead of yourself. Scope base screws may be inaccessible; not so with ring screws and the rifle’s guard screws. Instead of “feeling” them tight, get a torque wrench from Brownells to ensure correct, even tension. Cinching the base to the rifle, I bring 6-48 screws to 25 inch/pounds. Leupold advises 8-40s be snugged to 28 in/lbs, about 20% tighter. Weaver specifies 30 in/lbs for the crossbolt on 1″ Tip-Off rings, a tad more for 30mm rings. Talley suggests 30 in/lbs for the base screw of its vertically split rings, 20 for the top screw. For 10-32 screws in its QD mounts, the numbers are 35 for the bottom, 20 on top.

I snug the rifle’s front guard screw to 45 in/lbs, the rear screw to 30. You can cinch both to 60 in/lbs if the action is glass- or pillar-bedded, or has an alloy spine. Center guard screws are best coddled. I hold torque to 15 in/lbs. Muscling a center screw can bind a bolt, even spring an action.

Now check the bore-sighting again, thankful you didn’t waste ammo by firing with loose screws.