Faxon Firearms’ Pistol Barrels

Faxon designs its barrel to drop in, but with tight tolerances for good fitment and lockup. Installed in the Glock slide, there was some perceptible movement forward and backwards in the slide, but not much. The PWS slide, however, allowed significantly more movement, as did the one from Brownells, with both permitting something like .005” play. In trying to dissect exactly where that play came from, we measured the top locking block of the Faxon barrel and found it was roughly .003” shorter than the factory Glock barrel. Similarly, the distance between the breechface and the forward locking shoulder of the ejection port on both of the aftermarket slides measured around .003” longer than that of the Glock slide. The combination of the shorter barrel dimension and longer slide dimension (known as “tolerance stack”) effectively increases headspace on the barrel so the cartridge can move forward when the primer is struck, which means the cartridge may not always fire.