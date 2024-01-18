EXCLUSIVES: Pocket Power

Elite Tactical Systems Gen 2 Coupled Magazine

Written By Brent Wheat
2024
0

Elite Tactical Systems (ETS) just makes great polymer magazines. I’ve used them for a while and they check all the boxes — great ergonomics, reliable feeding, no-tilt follower, easy disassembly for cleaning and they’re stronger than my old drum teacher’s breath after a 3-martini lunch. In fact, they claim to be “The World’s Toughest Polymer Magazines” and I’ve seen demos to prove it, though I soon plan on using my 6,000-lb. Chevrolet truck to verify it to myself.

However, before I get all “crushy” with one of the test magazines, there is one feature I really like — their Tactical Coupled Magazine.

Shooters have been taping magazines together for decades and a few manufacturers have similar systems. However, the ETS mags give you the robustness of polymer, a secure mating systems and, best of all, a reasonable price. I’d still run some tape to make sure the mags didn’t uncouple but overall, I’m a fan.

MSRP: $15.49
ETSGroup.us

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine February 2024 Issue Now!

2024
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Elite Tactical...
Elite Tactical Systems (ETS) just makes great polymer magazines. I’ve used them for a while and they check all the boxes — great ergonomics, reliable...
Read Full Article
Increase Your...
How can you increase your shooting performance by failing? Make more mistakes.
Read Full Article
Hammerli Force B1 Rifle
Hammerli Force...
New for 2024, Hammerli Arms introduces its latest long-gun innovation: the Hammerli Force B1 rifle with quick-change barrel system.
Read Full Article