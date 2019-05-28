Dozier DK-FH Folding Hunter

Custom knife maker Bob Dozier is not one to roll out new models every year. Many knives in his lineup date back over 20 years or more and still sell like hotcakes. His hottest selling folder is his DK-FH Folding Hunter, once described by a noted writer as “the only folding knife you’ll ever need.” Bob developed it over 12 years ago and has put out many variants, including G10 and carbon fiber handled versions. His latest is the DK-FH TI — a mid-size titan not unlike a tank in your hand.



Dozier is known for building tough, durable knives and his Folding Hunter TI is no exception. This is a custom liner-lock — 7.25" overall sporting a 3" drop point blade, a Dozier favorite and the preferred style of many hunters for skinning and dressing game.



The D2 steel blade has a deep hollow grind for excellent slicing, with a thumb stud doing the opening honors. The 4.25" handle slabs are thick 6Al-4v Titanium, bead blasted for a matte finish. Inside the frame lurks a Titanium locking leaf for positively securing the blade, with milled-out détentes for easy access to both the locking leaf and the thumb stud. On the backside of the frame is an ample 2.75" blue anodized Titanium pocket clip for easy, at the ready carry. The Folding Hunter TI weighs 5 oz. — heavy enough to be a tank of a folder but not so burdensome as to drag your britches down.