Bradford Guardian 3
An EDC Wearing Many Hats
While the overwhelming number of knife users prefer a folding knife as their everyday carry, a respectable number prefer fixed-blade. There are two main reasons these proponents choose a fixer for an EDC. First off, a fixed-blade can be deployed quicker than a folder, skipping the steps of opening the blade. You just grab and go. Secondly, with a fixer there are no intricate parts to loosen or break during use. The K.I.S.S. principle applies here. Bradford Knives’ Guardian 3 is just such a knife.
At 6.75″ overall the Guardian 3 is what many consider the “perfect size” for an EDC fixed-blade — not too large, not too small. The Guardian 3’s versatile 3.0″ Drop Point blade — a common length and style found on many folders — can step up to the plate for both self-defense or utility as needed.
The knife’s German-made Bohler M390 stainless steel is top shelf while the handle is a palm-filling bag-style with an index finger choil for added purchase. At 3.42 oz., the Guardian 3 won’t drag you down and Bradford provides a welted natural cowhide cross-draw belt sheath for keeping you at the ready.
Why You’ll Like It
If you like options, Bradford Knives will wow you with choices. Blade finishes include Stonewashed (shown here), medium gray Nimbus and Black DLC. Handle options are expansive ranging from various colors of Micarta and G10 (our sample has textured Ghost G10), plus carbon fiber and G-wood. Furthermore, there are steel options as well. Although the Guardian 3 is billed as an EDC, it’s at home in the field as well. The Drop Point is by far the most popular blade style for processing game and can perform light field chores to boot. Finally, the Guardian 3’s leather cross-draw sheath can be had for southpaws and a black Kydex taco sheath is also offered. Prices for this versatile slicer start at $159, more than reasonable for the quality materials and superb fit ’n finish you get with this versatile EDC.