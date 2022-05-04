Bradford Guardian 3

While the overwhelming number of knife users prefer a folding knife as their everyday carry, a respectable number prefer fixed-blade. There are two main reasons these proponents choose a fixer for an EDC. First off, a fixed-blade can be deployed quicker than a folder, skipping the steps of opening the blade. You just grab and go. Secondly, with a fixer there are no intricate parts to loosen or break during use. The K.I.S.S. principle applies here. Bradford Knives’ Guardian 3 is just such a knife.

At 6.75″ overall the Guardian 3 is what many consider the “perfect size” for an EDC fixed-blade — not too large, not too small. The Guardian 3’s versatile 3.0″ Drop Point blade — a common length and style found on many folders — can step up to the plate for both self-defense or utility as needed.

The knife’s German-made Bohler M390 stainless steel is top shelf while the handle is a palm-filling bag-style with an index finger choil for added purchase. At 3.42 oz., the Guardian 3 won’t drag you down and Bradford provides a welted natural cowhide cross-draw belt sheath for keeping you at the ready.