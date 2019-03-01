I recently had the opportunity to examine two new Bear & Son knives. They’re of radically different styles, yet each — in its own way — triggered a wave of youthful nostalgia on my part (although in an upscale sorta way). Let me explain:



After high school I began hanging out with a couple of older guys who were martial arts enthusiasts. Somewhat lacking in the necessary determination and coordination, I wasn’t inclined to join in the fun.



Yet, in those heady days of Bruce Lee worship, it was absorbing to watch them flip nunchucks around. The learning curve of those things is pretty abrupt and I witnessed many injuries of varying degrees self-inflicted on the “flippee” from time to time.



Another item the crew was enamored with was from the Philippines and called the “butterfly” or Batangas knife. This struck me as a far more sensible option. Even though the blades the guys were continually speed-flipping back in the day weren’t great examples of the knifemaker’s art, the technique was impressive. The smarter guys practiced with a dull trainer model to avoid slicing themselves during the learning process, which to me seemed no less arduous than required with nunchucks.



This wave of nostalgia brings me to Bear’s Kimura Butterfly — a joint project between Bear and Bradley Cutlery. First off, in contrast to the butterfly knives of my youth, this is in no way an inexpensive martial arts knockoff of indeterminate Asian manufacture.



This eye-catching made-in-USA item features a 3-3/4" taper-ground spear blade of 154CM stainless, a stainless steel handle with G10 overlays and a closed length of 5-3/8" (open it’s 9").



Its defining feature is the “T-latch” which, when pushed open, separates and frees up both halves of the handle to enable the wrist-snapping, speed-opening technique that impressed me so many years ago. However, at my age, I’d slowly open it, cut what I needed to cut, and then carefully close it again! MSRP is $159.99