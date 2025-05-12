The Sauer 505

Classic & Clean

A chassis holds the 505’s cleanly sculpted receiver, which has no external moving parts between bridge and receiver ring. It is not drilled and tapped for a scope. Dimples either side of its nicely rounded crest accept the clamps of Blaser’s saddle mount, known officially as the Sauer Universal Mount. It secures even heavy scopes, detaches in a blink and returns the sight reliably to zero when re-latched. The 505’s six-lug bolt (three in-line pairs) has a 60-degree lift and glides like a race-engine piston. Excepting a slot for the Sako-style extractor opposite the plunger ejector, the bolt face is enclosed. The bolt release is a small tab on the rear left side of the trigger bow. Nudge it up, and the bolt slips free.

Instead of a safety, the bolt has a cocking switch per Blaser’s straight-pull R8 so the 505 can be carried safely with a loaded chamber. Unlike the Blaser switch, which releases to the rear with an upward press of the thumb, the Sauer has a separate red button in the switch that relaxes the spring and makes the rifle safe.

To fire, thumb the switch ahead. Its center is just below bore-line so your thumb won’t contact the scope’s ocular bell. Pushing a switch is faster than pulling a hammer, and the motion brings your hand into the grip instead of lifting it off firing position. Unlike a hammer or a safety that blocks the trigger or firing pin, the switch makes accidental firing impossible as it relaxes the spring that powers a blow to the primer. It also yields a clean-looking, almost weather-proof bolt tail.

The 505’s single-stack magazine is a slim, essentially flush polymer box with a recessed release button up front. The box, and a follower with radiused trough, are of sturdy, lightweight polymer. Capacity is three standard or two magnum cartridges. Optional magazines for each hold five rounds.

Cold-hammer-forged barrels for the 505 are chambered for 19 cartridges — .222 through 10.3×60 R. Barrels range in length from 20″ — as on the .308 sample rifle borrowed for this review — to 24″ magnum chamberings. Sauer offers several other special-order lengths. Standard contour appears as 0.67 on the spec sheet (muzzle diameter for the .308) and there’s a 0.75 option. The blued chrome-moly steel barrels are plasma-nitrated for a hard surface. “DLC” or Diamond-Like Coating is optional; so too sights. I’m told German 15×1 muzzle threading will be replaced by 5/8×24 threads on standard barrels stateside.

Want to change barrels? Switching is straightforward on the 505, if not as quick as on your 870 Remington pump.