The Wraith 10mm

Webster defines manliness as “the traditional male quality of being brave and strong.” Proper manliness carries along with it an implicit ruggedness. It is our innate manliness that makes us covet stupid-huge pickup trucks and dive out of a helicopter into a crocodile-infested river.

Why all this talk of gender roles and the manly arts? Because the Wraith may just be the manliest handgun I’ve ever used. Browning’s original .45 ACP 1911 is a mule of a pistol. But the Wraith kicks everything up a notch. Tale of the tape? Barrel length is 5.75″, overall length is 9.5″ while the weight is 42.3 oz. Slightly above GI 1911 specs, but you’re not going to mistake its parentage for anything else.

The gun has all the obligatory cool-guy stuff. The action slides like snot across glass (not my most inspired metaphor, but an accurate one). The front and back of the grip are beautifully checkered, and the grip safety has a memory bump. The hammer is skeletonized, and the oversized controls are left-side only. There’s a mag funnel that sucks those fresh magazines right up.

The G10 grips are, well, grippy — like some kind of indestructible, desiccated reptile skin, while the top of the slide is nicely grooved to cut glare. The barrel is threaded for a suppressor, and the sights are elevated accordingly. The finish, however, is what really grabs you. For lack of a better descriptor, the whole gun just looks smoky. For a handgun named after a ghostly spirit or apparition, however, it’s perfect.