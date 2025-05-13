Do you guys remember what it was like to do book reports back when we were in school? I always seemed to draw something vile like Little Women or The Scarlet Letter. My early efforts will likely not be in the running for a Pulitzer anytime soon. I love to read; I just didn’t like reading that.

I grew up in the heart of the Mississippi Delta. We didn’t have much, but we enjoyed a simply spectacular little public library. They carried an extensive collection of military history including plenty of picture books about military aircraft, tanks and weapons.

My two favorites were Walther H.B. Smith’s Small Arms of the World and Daniel Musgrave’s German Machineguns. Each volume was an enormous thing with hundreds of illustrations guaranteed to keep a miniature gun nerd simply mesmerized. I checked them both out dozens of times, carrying the big books home on my bicycle. In fact, mine was the only name stamped in the date register inside the cover. I use stuff I learned from those two books to craft gun articles most every week.

Now fast-forward half a century and a great deal has changed. Nowadays, all those delightfully musty old libraries seem to be being replaced with Internet connections. Instead of having to trudge down to the library and keep track of some bulky book, I just Google stuff like, “What was the production run of the Madsen M50 submachine gun?” and Google dutifully does the legwork for me. However, we lost something along the way. There was a certain purity to poring over those yellowed, desiccated old pages. I miss that today.