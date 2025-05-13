Book Report — The World’s
Assault Rifles
‘Mr. Dabbs, Please Share With the Class …’
Do you guys remember what it was like to do book reports back when we were in school? I always seemed to draw something vile like Little Women or The Scarlet Letter. My early efforts will likely not be in the running for a Pulitzer anytime soon. I love to read; I just didn’t like reading that.
I grew up in the heart of the Mississippi Delta. We didn’t have much, but we enjoyed a simply spectacular little public library. They carried an extensive collection of military history including plenty of picture books about military aircraft, tanks and weapons.
My two favorites were Walther H.B. Smith’s Small Arms of the World and Daniel Musgrave’s German Machineguns. Each volume was an enormous thing with hundreds of illustrations guaranteed to keep a miniature gun nerd simply mesmerized. I checked them both out dozens of times, carrying the big books home on my bicycle. In fact, mine was the only name stamped in the date register inside the cover. I use stuff I learned from those two books to craft gun articles most every week.
Now fast-forward half a century and a great deal has changed. Nowadays, all those delightfully musty old libraries seem to be being replaced with Internet connections. Instead of having to trudge down to the library and keep track of some bulky book, I just Google stuff like, “What was the production run of the Madsen M50 submachine gun?” and Google dutifully does the legwork for me. However, we lost something along the way. There was a certain purity to poring over those yellowed, desiccated old pages. I miss that today.
A Most Delightful Throwback
To paraphrase The Princess Bride — arguably the best movie ever filmed — “Back in my day television was called books.” I recently tripped over a book titled The World’s Assault Rifles by Gary Paul Johnston and Thomas B. Nelson. The World’s Assault Rifles hearkens back to those golden years when prose was crafted by men and not some faceless sentient AI toaster. The World’s Assault Rifles is a simply magnificent read.
By way of example, what might you opine was the world’s first assault rifle? I would reflexively say the German MP43. In fact, I have claimed as much in print. If an assault rifle is a selective-fire shoulder arm firing an intermediate cartridge then it seems the MP43 checks all those blocks. However, it was not the first.
According to The World’s Assault Rifles, the first assault rifle was actually the Model 1917 Winchester-Burton. The Model 1917 was first developed for aircraft use against hostile balloons. It fired the intermediate-sized .345 Winchester Self-Loading cartridge. I had never heard of it before reading this book.
Details
The developmental history of all the world’s major assault rifles is discussed in glorious detail. Across 1,238 magnificent pages, the stories behind the M1 Carbine, the FG42 parachute rifle, the Johnson infantry combat rifle, the FAL, the HK G11, and the Israeli Galil ACE are laid out in engaging prose. The book is arranged by country and covers everything from the aforementioned M1917 Winchester-Burton up through the latest commercial pistol brace-equipped AR variants.
Paging through this delightful book offered a great many surprises. The Chinese QBZ95 is the standard-issue service rifle for the Red Chinese Army but it is literally unobtainium on this side of the pond. Sundry subvariants as well as the guns that led to its development are outlined herein. Everything I could imagine in the world of assault rifles is in this one book.
The first chapter goes into great detail on the development of assault rifle ammunition. Chapter two concerns the operating and locking systems most commonly used in these ubiquitous weapons. There are entire chapters devoted to the FG42, the AK74-series of weapons, the Russian AN94, the BAR, the Mini-14, and the Stoner Weapon System. I could kill hours just paging through the details.
Ruminations
On page 1190, I was surprised to find a photograph of LTC Robert Brown, the publisher of Soldier of Fortune Magazine holding the HAC7 rifle I bought from him several years ago. The book includes pages 938 through 944 stapled together and tucked loose inside. These are the weapons used by Taiwan. That’s because this book is sold in Hong Kong, and the communist Chinese will not allow any mention of an independent Taiwan. As a result, the publishers decided to include those pages separately.
The World’s Assault Rifles is a throwback to a better time. Heavy, bulky, and delightfully thorough, this is the book that answers most every question you might ever have had on a subject near and dear to us all. The World’s Assault Rifles is available at ChipotlePublishing.com or from Amazon.