Axeon Optics Shotlight

We all want a $600 forend light for our home defense shotgun, along with a $3,000 custom 1911 and $5,000 scope for our tack-driving “tactical” rifle. However, most of us also remember little Timmy’s insulin supply is low and there are threats of serious marital discord if one more “toy” shows up in the den.

In light of this real-world, everyday-life conflict, anyone who is being honest — definitely not gun writers — will admit they don’t always buy the most expensive top-of-the-line accessories. The key is to find stuff that will work for your purposes and is durable enough to survive the intended usage.

To this end I submit the Axeon Shotlight. This light fits the end of the magazine tube on Mossberg 500, Remington 870 and Winchester SXP shotguns and offers an adequate 120-lumen beam for target ID. With a street price of around 35 bucks, it’s not something you’d take to Iraq but for most of us with a home defense shotgun, it’ll work just fine.

www.axeonoptics.com

