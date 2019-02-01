Taffin: What I Carry

It has often been said our concealed carry guns should be comforting not comfortable; however, at this stage of my life I am much more concerned with comfortable. I normally wear a vest and I have tried out many different kinds, both so-called tactical and regular, always looking for the perfect carry vest. I am now very close. I chose a King Size brand vest as it is offered in a Tall version. This allows the vest to more than adequately cover anything I may have in my waistband and also allows the side-pockets to ride a little lower. I have found both left- and right-hand pockets will carry a smallish semi-automatic pistol and the pockets are of such a shape the pistol stays right where I place it. Also when I sit down the pockets ride on the top of my legs and are easily accessed.



My two current pocket pistols are a Springfield Armory 9mm XDs Compact and a brand-new 9mm Glock Model 48. I may carry one of these in the right or left pocket. Or sometimes I carry both. When my hand goes into the pocket it naturally falls on the grip so I already have the proper hold when the gun is drawn. Both of these are loaded with Black Hills Honey Badgers.