While I was at SHOT Show 2024 I stopped by the Otis booth to check out their new products. Jared handed me their new Professional Cleaning Kit for GLOCKS. Finally, a cleaning kit for the Prince of Polymer Pistols.

Otis cleaning kits are well known for their Ripcord and Memory-Flex cable pull-through systems. The Ripcord, a tube of woven material, that includes Nomex over a helix shaped rubber core, is designed to clean the bore with a single pass. The Ripcord rolls up and fits in the pocket so a person can always have the ability to run it through the bore out in the field. The Ripcord has a threaded end so users can pull a brush through. The Glock Kit comes with both nylon and bronze brushes for 9mm, .357, .40, and .45, so there are plenty of choices.

The Glock Kit comes in an 8.5″ x 4″ x 2″ soft pack, that can be strap or MOLLE attached.

I shoot more than just jacketed bullets in my Glocks, and I Ripcord my guns on the range regularly. Yes, I just coined a verb. I put a few drops of lube on the first inch of my Ripcord and run it through. The cord fits into any pocket.