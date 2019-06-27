This handy little carrier comes with four shell stackers that each hold a box of 12-gauge, 2 3/4" cardboard shell boxes. When they’re all full, you can take 100 rounds anywhere.



The stackers are clear plastic, and the caddy is green with two 12-gauge shell grippers “for quick access for do-over shells,” according to MTM. Those are located at either end of the handle.



The Caddy measures 12.6" x 7.1" x 4.8". It’s made from high impact synthetic and is very lightweight when empty.



Don’t think for a heartbeat this Caddy is just for the 12-gauge crowd. Anything capable of holding 100 12-gauge shells will hold an equal number of 16-, 20- or 28-gauge shells, and probably a lot more .410 shells.



There is also room for storing box lids and even a cellphone, keeping everything out of mud, dirt, sand, snow — whatever you encounter.



MTM has been in this game since 1968, and in addition to cartridge and shell boxes, the company manufactures clay target throwers (I’ve got at least two), gun rests (one is on the wall in my workshop) and other accessories, such as ammo crates (got one of them handy with a box each of .45 Colt, .41 Magnum, .357 Magnum, 20-gauge shotshells, 250 rounds of .22 Long Rifle, .308 Winchester and .30-06 inside). None of them have ever failed me.



The MSRP for the MTM Case-Gard Shotshell Box Caddy is $14.28.

For more info: www.mtmcase-gard.com Ph: (937) 890-7461

