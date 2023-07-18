DIY Pistol Rest

Last week, Roy shared a tour of his shop on the GUNS Magazine podcast. This week, he’s back with another simple, yet practical DIY tutorial. Watch as he turns some scrap wood into a pistol rest in less than 5 minutes. What do you want to see Roy make next? Email [email protected] and let us know.

