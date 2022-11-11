Are You A Gun Plumber?
Proudly Ruining Guns Since 1962
Do you work on guns with the proper tools and after formal training? Or do you just ‘wing it’? If wingin’ it seems like the better idea, you might just be a “Gun Plumber!” In this episode, host Brent T. Wheat explains his own ‘expertise’ in firearm repair and offers some highly-dubious repair tips.
EPISODE SPONSORS
The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Kimber.
Kimber Mfg., Inc. is an all-American company that designs and manufactures premium firearms, including 1911s, revolvers, striker-fired carry pistols, rifles and more, for individual, sporting, law enforcement and military markets. You can learn more about Kimber firearms at kimberamerica.com.
Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletters here and send comments to [email protected].