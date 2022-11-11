Do you work on guns with the proper tools and after formal training? Or do you just ‘wing it’? If wingin’ it seems like the better idea, you might just be a “Gun Plumber!” In this episode, host Brent T. Wheat explains his own ‘expertise’ in firearm repair and offers some highly-dubious repair tips.

—

