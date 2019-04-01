Young Guns

GUNS FOR KIDS

When I talk about kids I’m referring to those in their pre-teen years. Yes, older kids need to learn about guns too, but by the time they’re 13 or so, there are a lot more guns they can effectively work with. With a few exceptions, none of the so-called youth guns are suitable for kids.



There are several mini-sized bolt-action, single-shot rifles on the market. I’ve tried most of them and while a few are short and light enough for kids, most have terrible triggers. Experienced shooters can sometimes manage a bad trigger, new shooters can’t. The Henry Mini-Bolt is only 30" long, has an 11.5" length of pull and weighs only 3.25 lbs. Every sample I’ve tried had a good trigger breaking in the 2-lb range. My son Bat learned to shoot with this rifle and both of his sisters will too. With an MSRP of $249, street price should be closer to $200.



A brand new kid’s gun from Thompson Center should be available by the time you read this. It’s called the Hot Shot and is a miniature version of the Encore rifle. It has a short length of pull and a good trigger. Overall length is 30" and it weighs an incredibly light 3 lbs. Like the Henry Mini-Bolt, you should be able to pick one up for around $200.



At 10 years old, Bat is tall but skinny as a rail; a 5-lb gun is about all he can manage off-hand. Bat deer hunts with an AR. Even though the adjustable stock and light recoil make it a great choice for him, he still has to use a rest for accurate shooting. He really likes modern, military-style weapons and S&W’s new M&P 15-22 is his favorite fun gun. At 5.5 lbs he can manage it from field shooting positions, the stock is adjustable for length of pull and the top rail lets us swap different optics for him to experiment with. Now he can rapid fire steel plates or blast vegetables he liberates from the fridge. It is a great understudy/training rifle for him to learn with. With an MSRP of $569 this gun is a bit more expensive, but I promise you will enjoy it as much as a new pair of Tony Lamas.



Ruger makes an excellent semiauto .22 rifle for youngsters and you may already have one. It’s the 10-22. The Compact model is probably the best option for kids. It’s 34" long, has a 12.75" length of pull and weighs only 4.5 lbs. There are tons of aftermarket accessories for the 10-22 but the best might be the Timney 10-22 Trigger. This will correct the sometimes creepy and heavy factory trigger and make the 10-22 much more, new-shooter friendly. You can pick up a Ruger 10-22 Compact for less than $300.