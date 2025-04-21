Triggers: How Light is Too Light?

I was at a local gun store recently and entered into conversation with a gentleman (or as the kids say, “some rando”) on the topic of triggers. Quite vociferously, he told me his revolver had been modified by his gunsmith to deliver an action superior to anything on the market. His specifications? A double-action trigger pull of 6 lbs. … and a single action pull of only 1 lb.

To him, this was proof of his exquisite connoisseurship. To me, and assuming he wasn’t pulling my leg, it was proof of what some shooters think they need in order to shoot well — and the possible dangers they’ll face when their triggers are tinkered on by questionable parties.

Before we go any further, let’s build a working definition of what a “good” trigger is, exactly. I think most of us will imagine one that can be taken up until it hits a definitive “wall,” which can then be overcome with a moderate amount of pressure. To use a common analogy (at this point, a trope), we seek a creep-free trigger that “breaks like a glass rod.”

Normally, the force to overcome this resistance seems to be somewhere within the range of about 3 to 5 lbs. At the same time, we gunwriters will often make some concessions to those triggers that “feel lighter” or are significantly heavier than this ideal range, but are nevertheless “crisp.”

In aggregate, these qualities minimize the disruption occurring when the trigger is manipulated. If you’ve pulled the trigger perfectly, it often feels like “carefully pulling the front sight back through the rear sight,” as the saying goes. The result is usually a bullseye.

It’s certainly possible a trigger outside of the 3- to 5-lb.range can make this goal possible. However, things get hairy when you go too far in either direction.