DiamondBlade Knives turns 20 years old in 2025 and during those two decades they’ve won more accolades and cutlery industry awards than companies many times their size. Over the years, DiamondBlade has garnered a reputation for making high-performance traditional knives that cut like a house on fire. Their secret — aside from designing darn good-looking hunting knives — is their patented Friction Forged Technology that puts a tough, hardened edge on their blades claimed to last 10 times longer than standard fare before requiring sharpening.

The DiamondBlade Summit model is 8.5″ overall, a size that hits a sweet spot for those who prefer a fixed-blade for both moderate camp duty and game processing chores. The Summit’s 4.0″ D2 “semi-stainless” steel Drop Point blade (a style preferred by many hunters) has just the right belly to be used for effective angular slicing and smooth uppercuts. An inch of fine jimping on the lower blade spine allows the user to choke up on the blade when needed.

The Summit’s 4.5″ full-tang handle meets up with the blade ricasso on top to form an index finger groove and the bottom portion of the handle is curved inward to comfortably seat the remaining digits and palm. At the base there is a nice-sized lanyard hole. The base model Summit comes with a black Kydex sheath, upscale versions with an exquisite tooled leather one. The Summit weighs a very manageable 4.2 oz.