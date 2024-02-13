Wine With Your Colt?

Pepperoni-Popper

Dale Tipton thinks he was only protecting his life in the most reasonable way possible. Pizza Hut says he violated company policy. For preventing a robbery — and possibly his own murder — the pizza deliveryman was fired.

Tipton pulled up to deliver a pizza in Hutchinson, Kan., and found three male suspects waiting to rob him. When one brandished a gun, Tipton jumped back into his car and sped away. A few seconds later, he realized he had driven into a dead end and was trapped unless he turned around and “ran the gauntlet” past the suspects.

Then Tipton remembered — he had been target shooting the day before, and his unloaded semiauto rifle was still in the car.

“I spun the vehicle around and pulled the rifle out from under the back seat and put it across my chest and made a big show of it. As soon as they saw it, they were trucking,” the delivery man recalled.

Having won the game of “Mine’s Bigger Than Yours,” Tipton drove away as the suspects burned shoe leather. He was more than a little disappointed to learn he had saved his life, the company’s cash and a big pepperoni pizza, but lost his job.

Pizza Hut forbids its drivers to carry weapons, and mandates that employees must cooperate with robbery suspects.

Local police pointed out that Tipton did absolutely nothing illegal.