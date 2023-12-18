Winchester Model 94 Memories

Changes

In 1964 Winchester made the decision to lower manufacturing costs on the ’94 and this led to several changes in the parts and materials. While the outward appearance of the rifle was much the same — aside from the fact the receiver on the new rifles did not accept the deep blued finish as well as previous models — the new version was accurate and functioned as well as before. However, Winchester fans saw the change as heresy. Gun buyers now noted a difference in rifles made “pre-64” and those made after. Pre ’64 model Winchester 94s still bring premium prices compared to those manufactured later. Not surprisingly, the same goes for the Winchester Model 70 bolt-action.

Most people shoot a rifle more accurately with a telescopic sight than with open sights. Even though mountains of deer were taken with the ’94 and open sights, as quality affordable scopes became more and more common, hunters wanted an optic on their rifle and here is where the ’94 had a problem in design.

The rifle had always ejected the spent cartridge from the top of the receiver; this sent the brass straight up and usually over the shooter’s shoulder. There was no problem as long as we were using the open sights, but if you wanted a scope installed, Big Problem. Side-mount scopes could be employed or a scope could be installed farther forward on the barrel. There are actually more “guide mount” type scopes available now that will work in this fashion. Early in its history, the most common upgrade to the 94 was the addition of a peep sight on the rear of the receiver and Winchester had mounting holes pre-drilled early on.

In 1982 Winchester changed the design of the Model 94 and allowed for an angle ejection of the brass and thereby the mounting of a scope on top of the receiver. It was a good idea but it was too little, too late. In 1989, the U.S. Repeating Arms gave up the ghost and was sold to Belgium gun maker FN Herstal.

FN actually made some good changes in production methods on the Model 94 but they did something else Winchester Model 94 devotees saw as the end of civilization as we know it. Almost surely from the demands of their legal staff, in 1992 FN produced the Model 94 with a new crossbolt-style safety instead of the traditional half-cock hammer and the world has never been the same. Gun owners, hunters, gun writers and others loudly protested this abomination. FN later moved the safety to a much less obvious tang-mounted version and most of the fury was quieted.