Weight Loss

For the Pin Shoot, I had multiple guns along for the trip, including a Smith & Wesson Shield .45 for the Concealed Carry match at the event. Also along was a backpack with a holster to fit everything I might be likely to wear on the long trip, including a Ted Blocker thumb-break that fit the Shield.

I used a Springfield Range Officer with adjustable sights for the match and for each of the live-fire classes I taught. I like its size and its handling. It has an enhanced mag well for speed reloads, hosting a long 8-round magazine with buffer pad at the bottom, which extends butt length a bit. Carried at the hip, this was just enough to force my hip to go slightly forward on the right when behind the wheel on long drives. This is something that can exacerbate lower back issues. So, for when I wasn’t shooting, I carried a similar configuration SW1911 with a flush-bottom 7-round mag, which alleviated this particular problem.

As any Student of The Gun knows, a full-size all-steel 1911 .45 tips the scale to 39.5 oz. unloaded. My first-gen .45 Shield weighs 21 oz., an 18.5-oz. difference! The current Shield 2.0 .45 is spec’d by S&W for 22.9 oz. — still a 16.6-oz.

difference, more than a pound lighter. As soon as I completed the last class of the trip and got to my next stop, the little “plastic” S&W replaced the larger Smith .45 I was carrying.

The Shield .45 comes with a 6-round magazine fitting almost flush with the bottom of the frame, and a 7-rounder with extended bottom giving it about the same height as a standard 1911 but with a slimmer grip. I used the 7-rounder for carry in the Shield, giving me the same capacity I’d had with the flush-bottom mag in the full-size 1911.

And it took a full pound of steel off my sore hip.

Spellcheck says “shootability” isn’t a word, but you and I as shooters know better. The heavier gun’s weight absorbs recoil. Greater barrel length gives more sight radius for generally less human aiming error with iron sights, and also more velocity for more power. A bigger handgun may give you more gun for the hands to wrap around for improved control two-handed. This being said, the Shield’s slim frame gave me proportionally “more hand to wrap around the gun,” useful for one-hand shooting. The sights are good and the trigger excellent. Plus, the Shield .45 is accurate — it gave me a sub-1.5″ group at 25 yards with 185-grain Remington JHP when I tested it for this magazine a few years ago.