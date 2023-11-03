Watch And Learn

Last month’s Gun Rights Policy Conference was one of the best, according to every “after action” report I’ve seen or heard from people in charge, including Alan Gottlieb, his wife, Julianne and — more importantly — people who have attended these things over the years, all over the country.

It started off with appearance by veteran political journalist and analyst whose byline has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, American Spectator, National Review and elsewhere. For an opening act, it’s pretty hard to beat John Fund, and he didn’t disappoint anyone in the standing-room-only ballroom. He started off with this observation: “Love him or loath him, Donald Trump lives rent-free in the White House’s head.” Still, he predicted the 2024 presidential race will not be a rematch between Trump and Joe Biden. We’ll see how accurate that forecast is in about six months, as the campaign season shifts into high gear and would-be candidates start dropping off the campaign trail.

Fund is a fun guy, and he hung around the conference for almost the entire event, chatting with people, paying attention to what was being said by other speakers, and generally taking it all in as only a veteran journalist could. My guess is he got more out of the conference than most other people because it goes with the job.

He offered a fair bit of political savvy, telling the audience, “The most important thing you have to understand, is almost all of the conventional wisdom about politics is wrong or incomplete.”

His advice is straightforward: Watch to see whether, and how soon, top Democrats start dropping hints that a Congressional investigation into allegations surrounding Hunter Biden and Biden family finances “might not be a bad idea, just to clear the air.”

Here’s an Insider observation: If that sort of talk starts gaining traction, watch the administration ramp up its war on guns, as a distraction from what Fund said is Joe Biden’s major problem: His family affairs.

Now, if you missed the Gun Rights Conference, you can still take it all in on YouTube. You can find the Day One morning session here. The afternoon session, including the annual awards luncheon, may be viewed here. And, you can watch the Day Two wrap-up session here.