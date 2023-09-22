Take Your Range

Red Flag Challenge

For perhaps the first time, and presumably not the last, the Second Amendment Foundation late last month filed a federal lawsuit challenging a state “red flag” law.

Specifically, the target state is Maryland (where SAF and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms are challenging the state’s ban on so-called “assault weapons” already), and SAF is joined by a private citizen, Donald S. Willey, a 64-year-old Marine Corps veteran.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, names as defendants Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, Dorchester County, Dorchester County Planning and Zoning Director Susan E. Webb, and Dorchester County Sheriff James W. Phillips. All three officials are sued in their “official capacities,” and Webb is also being sued personally.

SAF and Willey are represented by attorneys Edward Andrew Paltzik and Serge Krimnus of the Bochner PLLC law firm in New York City.

According to the lawsuit, Willey has been subjected to harassment by Dorchester County officials for de minimis nuisance and zoning infractions. Things apparently came to a head earlier this year after Webb and one of her inspectors came onto Willey’s property, without advanced notice as required by a consent order, at which time Webb allegedly berated Willey before “violently” affixing Notices of Violation to a fiberglass cover on his boat, which was parked on the property. This was all spelled out in a SAF news release announcing the lawsuit.

Sometime afterwards, Webb filed for an “Extreme Risk Protective Order (ERPO)” which is the formal title of a red flag law. As a result, Willey’s firearms and ammunition were confiscated, and he was forced “to endure a humiliating involuntary mental health evaluation.” This ordeal lasted for about two weeks, after which his guns were returned.

SAF’s Alan Gottlieb made it clear in his prepared statement: “This is the sort of nonsense we have repeatedly warned about. These so-called ‘red flag laws’ can be abused and weaponized against private citizens who have done nothing wrong. It is an outrage.”

SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut— a practicing attorney based in the Philadelphia area, observed, “Red flag laws are based on the inherently Orwellian belief that you can take actions against someone for an alleged crime that hasn’t occurred. Such laws authorize seizure and punishment for a crime nobody committed but which could occur at some place and time in the future. This may work in a science fiction movie, but should not be allowed in real life.”

Kraut told Insider Online the organization is on the lookout for other potential cases in other states.

Gottlieb has, indeed, been wary of “red flag” laws since they first started showing up several years ago. He has repeatedly raised concerns about the absence of due process. Other criticisms focus on what amounts to a complete reversal of the traditional requirement of “innocent until proven guilty.” Critics contend a red flag violation essentially requires a person to prove himself/herself innocent of an accusation.

Ironically, in November 2018, a Maryland citizen named Gary J. Willis was fatally shot by Anne Arundel County Police, who came to his home at 5:17 a.m. with an order to remove guns from the household. At that early hour, Willis came to the door holding a .357 Magnum revolver. He initially put it down on a stand next to the door, but when he was served with the ERPO order, he picked the revolver back up, and a scuffle ensued.

Willis’ gun reportedly discharged, and he was then shot dead by one of the officers. The order had been requested by a family member, according to the Capital Gazette.

