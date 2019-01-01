Training For The Real Deal?

Basic Fundamentals

This is without a doubt the most important element. In competition, basic fundamentals are what you build from. During a match you have to make adjustments due to external factors such as weather, landscape, target distance, etc. These factors change for each day and each event. There might be any number of factors affecting how you shoot, but the basics never change. How you draw your gun from its holster; how you raise the gun to use the sights; how you acquire the target — all of this remains the same.



Having been a shotgun shooter all my life, I wasn’t very familiar with handguns and had to learn a number of new things in order to transition to 3-Gun competition. I had to make my draw, deactivate my safety and align my sights all in one smooth motion. It wasn’t easy. Whether I was picking the gun up off a table or pulling it out of its holster, I was slow, clumsy and ineffective. By the time I got the gun firmly controlled in my hand, found the safety, lined up the sights and acquired the target, I was out of time. . .literally.



As I watched other competitors, it amazed me how smooth they were. And I’m not just talking about the pros. Even the “regular folks” did all those things I was struggling with in one smooth continuous move. It was like watching poetry in motion. So I started practicing, working on being smooth and safe. But the more I practiced, the more familiar the gun became. Pretty soon, I was making my moves with a lot less effort.



When I became interested in personal protection, I found those same fundamentals were needed in self-defense. In a threat situation, when your heart is racing and adrenaline is flooding your system, you’re not thinking about being smooth. And let’s face it, practicing your fundamentals in a threat situation is not something you really want to do.



This is where competition comes in. You’re learning the fundamentals and working on gun-handling skills in a non-life threatening environment. But competition does generate some of the things a real threat situation presents.