Thoughts On Spare Handguns

The late, great handgun authority Col. Jeff Cooper famously recommended “a pair and a spare” of Colt Government Model .45s tricked out the way he liked. One to carry and to use in the heavy training and competition; a second readily at hand in case something went wrong with that one — and a third that might just be in the shop for repair if you shot as much as he thought you should.

In January of 2005, I was one of the few Four-Gun Masters then in the International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) and had just changed to authorize a fifth gun division. “Service Revolver” had split into “Stock Service Revolver (SSR)” and “Enhanced Service Revolver (ESR),” each with different time standards for classification. For the first I jumped in with an S&W 4″ Model 15 Combat Masterpiece .38 Special with speed loaders; for the second class I brought a 4″ Al Greco Custom Model 625 in .45 ACP fed with moon clips. I made Master on first try in ESR but my .38 locked up at the end of a string in SSR. Fortunately, my buddy John Strayer had another Combat Masterpiece there and lent it to me. It got me through the Master qual on SSR and made me IDPA’s first Five-Gun Master, something I’m proud of to this day. (John made Five-Gun Master very shortly thereafter.)

There are reasons for spares going beyond rotation and maintenance due to a heavy shooting schedule. I travel a lot, and when I do, there are normally two handguns along. One year at ASLET, the American Society of Law Enforcement Trainers, I was carrying a then-new Kahr K9 9mm pistol as primary with a Smith & Wesson 442 .38 snub for backup. A friend wanted to try my Kahr at one of the live fire classes. No problem: I handed him the gun and spare mags. I still was armed, with the .38 snub.

When he gave it back, he said, “This thing sucks. It’s all locked up.” It was, too. Not being a Kahr armorer, I figured something had broken and just left it in the case and drove home carrying the .38 and spare ammo. It wasn’t like being unarmed. When I got home, I shipped the K9 to Kahr. They called back and told me, “Somebody took it apart and put it together wrong.” I phoned the friend in question, and embarrassment was in his voice when he confessed, “Well, yeah, I did take it apart to see how it worked … but you didn’t give me the owner’s manual!”

Lesson(s) learned — and I was glad I had a spare handgun along for the trip.