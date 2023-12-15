They Skipped Civics
Senator Cory Booker Needs A Refresher Course On Rights
It’s as if the gun control crowd doesn’t want me to retire, because the Capitol Hill clown show seems to be taking every federal court rejection of extremist gun control as a challenge rather than a lesson in civics and the Constitution.
Last month, U.S. Senator Cory “I am Spartacus” Booker of New Jersey and a handful of his Beltway buddies — the “usual suspects,” of course — introduced a stinker known as the “Federal Firearms Licensing Act.” Otherwise dubbed S. 3212, it reads like the handiwork of someone who either slept through American Government in high school or skipped it altogether. The bill was read twice and referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Here are the highlights:
“Except as provided in subsection (d), it shall be unlawful for any individual to purchase or receive a firearm unless the individual has a valid Federal firearm license.
“The Attorney General shall establish a Federal system for issuing a Federal firearm license to eligible individuals for firearms transferred to such individual.
“(2) REQUIREMENTS.—The system established under paragraph (1) shall require that—
“(A) an individual shall be eligible to receive such a license if the individual—
“(i) has completed training in firearms safety, including—
“(I) a written test, to demonstrate knowledge of applicable firearms laws; and
“(II) hands-on testing, including firing testing, to demonstrate safe use and sufficient accuracy of a firearm; and
“(ii) as part of the process for applying for such a license—
“(I) has submitted to a background investigation and criminal history check of the individual;
“(II) has submitted proof of identity;
“(III) has submitted the fingerprints of the individual; and
“(IV) has submitted identifying information on the firearm that the person intends to obtain, including the make, model, and serial number, and the identity of the firearm seller or transferor.”
If you liked the above, you’ll love what follows:
“(B) a license issued under the system is available at a designated local office, which shall be located in both urban and rural areas;
“(C) the Attorney General shall issue or deny a license under this section not later than 30 days after the date on which the application for such license is received;
“(D) each license issued under this section shall be valid for the purchase of a single firearm (emphasis added), which shall be purchased not later than 30 days after the date on which the license is issued;
“(E) a license issued under the system shall expire on the date that is 5 years after the date on which the license was issued; and
“(F) the Attorney General shall provide notice of an application for a license under this section to the relevant State and local officials.”
Rights v. Privileges
Yeah, I know. This thing reads like a bad joke perpetrated by people who are not your friends. Your real friends are mumbling that this cannot be constitutional, and they’re probably correct, but it’s going to take time and a lot of expensive lawyer hours to prove it.
Sen. Booker posted a news release on his website, which offered this quote: “If you need a license to drive a car, you should need a license to own and use a gun. Data shows that states that have implemented licensing laws have significantly reduced gun-related deaths. This legislation would mirror this common-sense idea at the federal level and enhance public safety by ensuring that individuals seeking to purchase firearms pass a standard background check and are properly trained before obtaining a required license. We are not powerless to stop the carnage in our communities. Meaningful reforms like this will prevent gun violence, save lives, and make our communities safer.”
Somebody should tell Booker that driving is a privilege, so requiring a license to motor down the public highway is legal. Owning a firearm is specifically protected by the federal and most state constitutions, and requiring a federal license to exercise a fundamental right may not pass the smell test.
The fact that this license would have to be renewed every five years is proof enough that Booker and his colleagues think the Second Amendment simply codifies a privilege rather than enshrines a right.
Oh, we’re not done, yet. Enter Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, as anti-gun as Booker, with S. 3223, also known as the “Ammunition Modernization and Monitoring Oversight Act.” This measure would mandate background checks for the purchase of ammunition, which includes this text:
“It shall be unlawful for any person licensed under this chapter to transfer to a person not so licensed—
“(A) during any 5-day period—
“(i) more than 100 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition; or
“(ii) more than 1,000 rounds of any other caliber of ammunition…”
The strategy seems to not only be owner licensing and gun registration, but control of the amount of ammunition a person can buy or own at a given time.
Shots Fired
By now everyone should have heard about the Secret Service agents who reportedly fired shots at three would-be carjackers as they were allegedly trying to break into an unmarked agency vehicle apparently linked to Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi.
Insider was curious, so a call was placed to the Metropolitan Washington, D.C. Police Department. The question was simple: What would happen to a private citizen in the District who opened fire on carjacking suspects? The answer: “Write the question and send it via email to the department for a statement.” I’m still awaiting a response.
It’s pretty much a no-no to fire shots at car prowlers, no matter where you are. Back in 2013, a Washington State man got in legal trouble for firing in the air to frighten car prowlers, and when he tried to use the “Joe Biden defense” — when Biden was vice president he told viewers of a YouTube video that firing shots in the air to frighten burglars is effective — the homeowner lost at trial in summer 2015.
Social media regulars had fun with the story, including one fellow who suggested the agents involved need more time at the range. Although shots were fired, nobody was injured, reports said.
Rotten Big Apple
No more proof of New York gun control extremism is necessary, after reading about store clerk Fares Alhazmi, who survived a potentially lethal attack only to be charged with a gun law violation.
According to WABC News, Alhazmi was clerking in the Top Shelf Smoke Shop in the Bronx. The report described this establishment as a “cannabis dispensary,” and what happened there sort of underscores why some people call the stuff “dope.”
Enter a 23-year-old gent identified as Romel Carey. According to published reports, Carey entered the shop at about 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 8, pulled a gun and attempted to rob the place, only to discover Alhazmi had a gun, as well. Carey beat feet, only to return — as verified by store security video — immediately pulling his gun and trying to shoot the clerk. This happened while a customer was at the counter and the scene became a bit hectic.
Pix11 News reported that Alhazmi shot Carey in the head. In the video, Carey can be seen collapsing in the store’s doorway and colliding with the unidentified customer.
End of story? Not quite. While authorities reportedly said the shooting was self-defense, the gun Alhazmi used was reportedly not registered, so he’s been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
The New York Post, which has a sterling reputation for digging into oddball stories like this, revealed Carey waited about 40 minutes between his hasty initial retreat and his fatally stupid return. If there was ever a case of making a fatal error in the victim selection process, this case has all the elements.
And on top of it all, security video from outside the store shows a passerby stop, lean over Carey’s body, grab his gun, put it into a plastic bag, and then swiftly walk away.