The Ultimate Movie Gun

The Transformation

The actual conversion from L2A3 Sterling SMG into BlasTech E-11 stormtrooper blaster is fairly straightforward. Your local Home Depot sells aluminum U-channel stock. I measured the sections to length and cut them down using a cutoff wheel on a table saw. I dressed the edges by hand and rounded the ends using a bench grinder and sanding wheel. I then sighted my screw holes to align

with the cooling holes in the Sterling’s barrel shroud.

To set the fins in place I used machine screws and butterfly nuts reversed such that the nuts rode inside the barrel shroud. I had to cut the wings of the butterfly nuts back just a bit to get them to fit through the cooling holes, and I ground little notches to help them fit snugly. Attaching the cooling fins is conceptually similar to mounting accessories on an M-LOK rail. Get the cooling fin assembly in place and then tighten the machine screws into the modified butterfly nuts until everything is snug. A little thread locker keeps things in place.

I didn’t have a Sherman tank periscope handy, and I wanted this rig to actually work. I therefore substituted an inexpensive NC Star red dot sight. To improvise a mount, I used the same aluminum U-channel stock, but this time mounted it with the open side down. I didn’t want to permanently modify the host gun, so I bodged together an adaptor to secure the back end of this assembly to the rear sight.

The front end is held in place with a butterfly nut in the manner of the cooling fins. With the base in place, I secured some aluminum scope rail harvested from my parts box. Degrease everything, spray it with flat black engine block paint from your local Auto Zone and cook the gun per the instructions on the can. The resulting finish will outlive you.

The 34-round box magazine used with the Sterling submachine gun is an object of undeniable engineering beauty, and I could not bring myself to cut one up for this project. This device sports an elegant curve and a unique roller bearing follower. Fun fact: Sten magazines will actually fit and feed in the Sterling. Sten mags were cheap as tent pegs when I built this gun, so I gladly sacrificed

an old beater example to the cause.

I disassembled the Sten magazine and carefully cut it to length using the cutoff wheel on the table saw. I then dressed the cut end with my Dremel tool and carefully recreated the mounting lips using a wide pair of pliers. I cut one coil at a time off the lift spring until the pressure felt about right and reassembled the magazine using the original floorplate. Mine only holds five rounds, but it runs like a scalded ape.