I have often said the best part of my job of being a gun writer for nearly 55 years is not all the guns I get to test but the many interesting people I meet. Growing up I read of legends I did not realize, couldn’t even imagine, I would someday know. Five of these men were colonels — Rex Applegate, Charles Askins, Jeff Cooper, Bill Jordan and Walter Walsh. However, the beginning of my knowledge of these men goes back to the early 1950s when I was still a very young teenager:

“Speed guns are best made up with revolvers as the basic arm. My partner, George Parker, one time made up one of the most poisonous speed guns I have ever seen. He was a Border Patrolman at the time and wanted something that would be handy in the car and for undercoat carry when he was working in civilian clothes. He took the Colt New Service .45 and chopped the barrel off to 2″, then he rounded off the stock and shortened it somewhat. After this he dehorned the hammer leaving only enough on the hammer to give the needed weight to the firing pin. He cut out the front of the trigger guard so it would not impede a quick draw, and attached a ramp type front sight. The gun was chambered for the old .45 Colt cartridge not the .45 ACP and so had lots of stopping power despite the short barrel length. This weapon was remarkably fast out of a holster and was sufficiently shortened so it could be carried in a coat pocket or front trousers pocket with comfort. There was nothing on it anywhere that would catch in the clothing.

“Parker had gotten the idea for this gun from Henry FitzGerald, Grand Old Man of the Colt Co., who always had a matched pair in his pants somewhere. After I tried the Parker belly gun I made a somewhat similar shooting iron for myself.”

— Col. Charles Askins, The Pistol Shooters Book, 1953

These words had a lasting impression on me as I read them when I was 14 years old. All kinds of images sprang up in my mind and notice Col. Askins talks of what we now call high visibility sights being used before World War II. This was also my first introduction to the special sixguns of John Henry FitzGerald, also known as “Fitz.”