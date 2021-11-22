The Ruger Mini-21

The M21 Designated Marksman Rifle used to be the apex predator among gun nerds truly dedicated to their craft. Images from Vietnam of filthy bush-savvy snipers crawling out of the jungle with their scoped M14 rifles made a deep impression on this young stud. When I came of age I built up one of my own.

The M21 in military service was an accurized M14 action mated to a Leatherwood Automatic Ranging Telescope (ART). This lethal combination offered accurate precision fire combined with a reliable semiautomatic action. It was also one of the sexiest military weapons ever contrived.

My M21 clone began life as a heavy barreled Springfield Armory M1A. I traded into this magnificent rifle back when I was a newlywed. The deal quite nearly cost me my young marriage, but that’s a tale for another day.

What my ad-hoc M21 really excels at is looking cool. It shoots straight enough, to be sure. However, the thing weighs as much as a vending machine and feasts upon match grade bullets. A single box of those spendy rascals costs as much as a nice meal out with the wife. It is also so pretty I almost, but not quite, regret dragging it out into the field. I needed some kind of simulator.

Back when I flew helicopters for Uncle Sam, the simulator was where we trained on the kind of stuff you couldn’t or shouldn’t do in the real $26 million helicopter. Ever wonder if a 50,000-lb. CH47D Chinook will do an inside loop or fly inverted? Yeah, me, too. The simulator claims it will. I needed something like it for my classic Vietnam-era sniper rifle.

Who am I kidding? I didn’t need anything like that. All I really need is a little food, a sturdy lean-to, a source of potable water and a loincloth. Truth be known the loincloth would be more for decorum than practicality. I built up a .223-caliber small-scale M21 just because it was so freaking awesome.