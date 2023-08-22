The Reasons Hunters Miss

Change For The … Better?

The most popular hunting sights now are jarringly different — they’re all scopes! Excepting big-bore “dangerous game” rifles, most bolt-actions wear no sights, because they’re destined for glass. “Iron” sights are relics, dear to hunters enamored of their history, the close-range challenge they impose on hunts and the light weight, clean profile and quick handling of rifles so equipped.

Magnification is the most touted advantage of scopes. Arguably more important: the joining of reticle and target in one optical plane, and the bright, sharp images scopes bring to the eye in light too dim for accurate aim with open sights.

The benefits of early scopes were offset by fogging, off-center reticles, unreliable W/E adjustments and a fragility that doomed the optics in bouts with rocks, trees, even bumps in Willys Jeeps. These ills have been remedied, and scopes blessed with features we never dreamed of when Remington’s new 700 sold for $114 and a $49 Weaver K4 was a luxury.

Lenses don’t cause bullets to stray. But, as scopes have become more sophisticated, I’ve noticed more shooters looking into them instead of maintaining focus on the target and looking through the glass. The animal is not inside the optic!

Adjustments, whose settings require thought and whose operation breaks focus, can doom a shot. Adjustability now appears on features that seldom need adjusting. Because a scope’s eyepiece focuses the reticle, it needs no attention until age alters your eyesight. “Quick-throw levers” suggest changing scope power should happen as frequently as shifting gears on a motorcycle but I’ve seen hunters muff chances at game because they were fiddling with magnification. Depending on their design, throw levers can also snag gun cases and scabbards.

On hunting rifles, scope levels seem to me equally superfluous.

While aiming is a simple act, it presumes a bullet follows the sight-line to the target. A pre-requisite: Understanding the relationship of the sight-line and bullet arc. Not long ago at a range, I heard a couple of shooters agree that to raise point of impact, they must move a rifle’s rear sight down. After gently advising the opposite, I wandered off.

Visions of long-range hits can prompt long zeros that make you miss. The most practical zero range is the farthest that doesn’t require aiming low for closer shots. A 200-yard zero keeps bullets from popular loads within three vertical inches of point of aim to 250 or a bit beyond. Most game is killed closer. Zeroed for a long poke, you’ll overshoot up close unless you consciously adjust.

Unlike gravity, wind is not a constant force. If you zero in still conditions, you’ll miss if you hold center at long range in a brisk full-value wind (at right angles to the bullet’s path). Over-estimating drift is also a peril. For most popular hunting loads, 200-yard drift from the 10-mph full-value wind cited in drift charts won’t exceed 3 ½”.

But like gravity, wind bends bullet arcs more steeply at a distance. At any range, doubling wind speed doubles the drift. I find this rule of thumb useful for pointed big game bullets at 2,600 to 3,100 fps — for 10-mph wind, figure an inch of drift at 100 yards, 2″ at 200. Triple 200-yard drift at 300; double 300-yard drift at 400. Changing wind angle from 90 degrees reduces drift. Only in a gale will wind from 1, 5, 7 and 11 o’clock matter.

Hitting is easiest when you aim center. Calculating hold-over or shading for wind is a distraction. So is apprehension. “Think of hitting the target, not avoiding a miss.” The college basketball player who sank 90 consecutive free throws in regulation play surely took that advice to heart.

Then there’s the miss that wasn’t.