The ‘Ray Carter Principle’

One day, Ray kept going back and forth outside the office and down the stairs. Curiosity finally got the better of me so I followed him outside to find out if he was cooking up one of those ideas that might rate a laugh. In the parking lot was a small pallet on which were several boxes of “stuff” and a couple of well-marked cases (not boxes) of ammunition. Those were the days when ammunition wasn’t so hard to find nor was it as expensive as today. Being a career news hack, I felt compelled to ask, “What are you doing?” I probably didn’t really want to know.

“Heading for Blogorado,” he says.

Blog-o-what? Turns out Ray was one of the driving forces behind an annual get together in Colorado of gun bloggers. They would come from all over the map to gather for a week on some property out there where they would socialize, compare notes on blogging about guns and evidently do a considerable amount of shooting. One can find references to Blogorado on the Internet and Ray’s fingerprints were all over it.

Ray really did like to shoot. I’m not sure how good he was at it but he was certainly prolific. And he was one of the few guys I ever met who carried a full-sized Para Ordnance .45 for EDC. If I recall correctly, I built the holster he used.

One morning he showed up at the office carrying an honest-to-God cavalry saber, not something one sees every day. “You expecting to be boarded by pirates?” I inquired. He’d apparently gotten a deal at some gun show and, well, it’s not everybody who keeps a saber at his desk and further inquiry didn’t seem prudent. I just decided to wait and listen for him to start laughing.

Ray was a born activist and he was remarkably talented. He worked with the Pink Pistols, a gay gun rights organization, and he had earlier been involved with Seattle’s annual “Pride Parade.” His gun rights activism crossed all borders and philosophies and he was never shy about his advocacy. He was known among his friends as “Gay cynic,” a handle he used online. Every once in a while, I found myself telling him, “Ray, you’re getting too much of a chuckle out of this” while resisting a little voice in my ear that whispered “Oh, go ahead and turn him loose, so we can what happens.”

We could use Ray these days, with Joe Biden and Capitol Hill Democrats on the attack.

His principle always in the backs of our minds, we kept our ears open in case he started laughing at something — a signal to inquire what he might be up to, or perhaps to just run so we might later claim plausible deniability.

A few days before he passed, he showed up at the office to collect his stuff, the saber included. He was weak, couldn’t move too well and was assisted up and down the stairs by a relative. All I could say was “thanks” for everything he had done. He nodded and went for his last ride from the office. He died the following weekend, early on a Sunday morning.

In his memory, a special award was created a few years ago, to be handed out at the annual Gun Rights Policy Conference, a September event co-sponsored by SAF and CCRKBA. Called the “Ray Carter Blogger of the Year” award, this honor recognizes the efforts of pro-gun bloggers who offer a different perspective to the gun control crowd.

In retrospect, this memorial would probably make Ray laugh, but that’s just too bad, amigo, because it happens to be a very good idea. And you inspired it, so wherever you are, laugh yourself silly.

