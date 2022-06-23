The Last Dance

Successful Fund Raiser

The Elmer Keith Memorial Shoot began as an idea with a humble gent named Will DeRuyter. His concept was simple, as he reminded me at the end of this final gathering.

“I figured I could either send $300 or $400 to the National Rifle Association,” he explained, “or I could spend that money to put on an event and raise a few thousand dollars.”

The math worked out. Using blind auctions and other fundraising ideas, DeRuyter invited people he knew would attend. Over the course of two decades, the shoot raised somewhere north of $100,000, and over the past few years, shooters had the opportunity to make their donations either to NRA or to the Second Amendment Foundation and, this year, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

There would be a potluck (this year, veteran shooter Ed DiTunno smoked a beef brisket that was superb), prizes for the winners, no small amount of good-natured heckling, lots of story telling and some honest-to-all-the-gods incredible handgun marksmanship. In the years I was fortunate enough to attend, shooters would swap tales of hunting, reloading, wild experiences on the job (there were occasionally a few retired lawmen in the bunch), and nobody ever uttered a cross word between one another, at least not within my earshot. This is the kind of thing that brings together friends, or cultivates new friendships.

But time is the enemy of all things. Twenty years is a long run, and DeRuyter confessed to me he just couldn’t do it anymore. It takes a lot of work to put something together, even as modest as a Saturday handgun shoot. Prizes must be sought, people must be invited, entry fees accounted for, equipment (tents, awnings, porta potty, etc.) must be rented; a lot of stuff must be accomplished.