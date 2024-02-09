The Marlin Trapper

Sights Fore Sore Eyes

The biggest addition setting the Trapper apart from other Marlins is the addition of custom front and rear sights from Skinner Sights. So long buckhorn sights, the nemesis of middle-aged eyeballs! The front sight is one of my favorites! Called the “Bear Buster,” it is machined from steel, blued and then painted. This white line makes for extremely fast target acquisition while providing hunters an extra 15–20 minutes of low light hunting with the contrasting white line. The name is derived for the beautiful contrast of the white line sight against the hide of a black bear.

The Skinner rear peep is adjustable for both windage and elevation. Elevation is accomplished by screwing the peep sight up or down, depending on your needed adjustment. Windage is adjusted by loosening the rear mounting base screw and pivoting the base to center your point of aim and retightening the screw.

Andy Larsson, owner of Skinner Sights, states he’s “proud to have it on there!” The Skinner Sights are the highlight of the Trapper model, setting it apart from other factory guns. Larsson explains he “wanted the most aesthetically pleasing sight for the Trapper project while maintaining the integral strength we’re known for.”

Once you set a Skinner Sight, it’s locked in for good! The 303C stainless steel is used for the peep sight and, according to Larsson, is the only stainless-steel peep he knows of. I personally watched both rear and front sights being machined from bar stock in Larsson’s shop in Montana. They are stoutly strong indeed!

The sights ship with a 0.125″ screw-in aperture, providing a wonderful sight picture with the “Bear Buster” front sight. Need more light? Simply remove the aperture. The threaded hole is 0.185″, allowing more light to enter through the larger hole. Different-sized apertures are available from Skinner Sights. The Trapper model peep allows for 18 MOA adjustment.