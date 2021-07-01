Since my youth watching TV westerns and films featuring Jimmy Stewart, John Wayne, Randolph Scott, Joel McCrea or Audie Murphy, I’ve been fascinated with cartridge belts, especially the ones that were fully loaded with nary an empty loop.

Remember how the hero could do all kinds of shooting and never seemed to empty his gunbelt? Richard Boone’s “Paladin” was like that; he might plug a bad guy or two during his 30-minute adventures in “Have Gun-Will Travel,” but he seemed to violate one of the most common-sense rules of the western hero-for-hire: Never holster an empty sixgun, which would necessitate pulling cartridges from his gunbelt.

In the films, Wayne and Scott appeared on the big screen with empty loops in their gunbelts, and Stewart can be seen in a couple of Anthony Mann oaters actually reloading his sixgun from his cartridge belt! That would be blasphemy in a “B” western, but in the big budget films, this little detail told the audience these men used their guns and didn’t bother replacing their spent cartridges immediately.

In Tacoma, Washington where I grew up, there was an annual Daffodil Festival with a Saturday parade featuring the mounted sheriff’s posse and these guys always saddled up wearing fancy revolvers with fully-loaded cartridge belts. Some were handsomely tooled while others looked like “working” gunbelts that had a life outside of a parade, yet they were obviously well cared-for. They weren’t fancy, just functional, and they looked good!