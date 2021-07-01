I worked out a formula for measuring the actual length of a loop, by wrapping the thin leather loop material around a cartridge against a flat surface. For example, for the .38 Special/.357 Magnum, one marks off half-inch spaces between lines of stitching on the belt. The actual finished loop enclosing the cartridge measures one inch from stitch line to stitch line, to wrap around the cartridge, and my loops are an inch wide top-to-bottom to keep cartridges secure.

For the .32 H&R Magnum/.327 Federal, the loop distance is 7/8-inch with stitching at 15/32-inch. On my .41 Magnum belts, each loop requires 1 1/8-inch stitched every 9/16-inch, while the .44 Special/.44 Magnum loops require just a bit more leather (1 3/16-inch) also stitched at 9/16-inch intervals. For the .45 Colt, I also use 1 3/16-inches of leather, stitched down every 5/8-inch. The loops may be a little tight, but the upside of that is I’m not going to worry about losing cartridges.

Duke Wayne’s usual screen gunbelt in his later films (I think, beginning with “Hondo”) was a rough-out, and whoever designed it was a genius. I built one as an experiment and it became immediately obvious this type of cartridge belt was a smart idea. Unlike lined gunbelts typically seen in films, Wayne’s belt didn’t shift around, and neither did my rendition. It stayed in place; an important consideration for a film character who may need to reach for his gun before the end of the third reel.