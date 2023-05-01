The Cimarron Model P U.S. Cavalry

Historical Background

In 1872 the U.S. Army was looking to move from the tried-and-true Colt percussion revolvers to a promising new technology: self-contained centerfire cartridges. After extensive torture testing, they chose the Colt Single Action Army revolver. The gun was a powerhouse, carrying six rounds, sporting a long 7 ½” barrel and chambered in the new .45 Colt. It was a “magnum” in a world of underperforming rimfire rounds.

During production, each component had to pass extensive testing before being accepted to fulfill the military contract. As per military specifications, many of the pieces were stamped with the initial of the military inspector. During the early lots of revolvers ranging from serial number 179 to 14838, the Inspector was Orville W. Ainsworth. During the period Ainsworth was inspecting the firearms, a diminutive A was stamped on various locations of the revolver and Colt stamped “U.S.” on the left side of the frame. Each gun also had the serial number stamped in three places — the bottom of the frame, on the trigger guard and on the bottom of the back strap. The last four digits of the serial number were stamped on the side of the cylinder.

The first eight lots of revolvers for the Army ran from serial number 200 to 8610, shipping to the Springfield Armory in late 1873 through early 1874. From there, the guns shipped out to various units around the west.

In 1874, rumors were running wild — the Black Hills of the Dakotas may have massive gold deposits! Custer was chosen to lead an expedition to explore the most hallowed mountains of the Plains Indians. Custer didn’t know what they were going to find or how much resistance they might encounter, so the expedition was held up until the new Colt revolvers arrived.

While we don’t precisely know which revolvers were issued to the 7th, they definitely came from Lot Five, which went from serial number 4500 to 5504. From Lot Five, 755 revolvers went to Custer’s 7th. Some were issued from Lot Six, which ranged from 5505 to 6516. Evidence has come to light Colt revolvers from earlier and later lots were also present in the 7th, but not in any significant numbers.