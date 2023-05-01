The Cimarron Model P U.S. Cavalry
Little Bighorn Borught To Life
The Battle of the Little Bighorn still captures our attention almost 150 years later. Hundreds of books analyze and dissect every detail of the battle while collectors clamor for any artifact with a connection to the battle. Of course, with the dollar amounts of true Little Bighorn-authenticated firearms reaching the stratosphere, some work to defraud the collecting public by offering a firearm or related item as a battlefield pickup. In almost all cases, the evidence linking the artifact to the battle is as thin as tissue paper.
Obscurity Defined
One group of firearms known to have been there — Colt Single Action Army revolvers — was issued to Custer’s troops in 1874. But, with a few exceptions, even their provenance is murky because the exact serial numbers sent to Custer’s command were not documented. But we know a range of serial numbers from which Custer’s Colts were issued.
Any Colt falling in the 7th Cavalry range is always more valuable than others in the same time frame. An example was recently on an online auction site. The revolver had been altered, parts replaced and reworked so many times even the inspector’s marks were suspected of being “enhanced.” Despite all of the issues, the piece sold for over $10,000!
If the gun is deemed original and as-issued in 1874, there is no limit to what the revolver will bring. In May 2022, Rock Island Auctions offered what many consider one of the best examples known. When the hammer finally fell, the price was $763,750!
It would take an entire GUNS Custer Annual to discuss the various aspects and nuances covering the range of Colt revolvers attributed to the 7th Cavalry on June 26, 1876. But here is a brief back story.
Historical Background
In 1872 the U.S. Army was looking to move from the tried-and-true Colt percussion revolvers to a promising new technology: self-contained centerfire cartridges. After extensive torture testing, they chose the Colt Single Action Army revolver. The gun was a powerhouse, carrying six rounds, sporting a long 7 ½” barrel and chambered in the new .45 Colt. It was a “magnum” in a world of underperforming rimfire rounds.
During production, each component had to pass extensive testing before being accepted to fulfill the military contract. As per military specifications, many of the pieces were stamped with the initial of the military inspector. During the early lots of revolvers ranging from serial number 179 to 14838, the Inspector was Orville W. Ainsworth. During the period Ainsworth was inspecting the firearms, a diminutive A was stamped on various locations of the revolver and Colt stamped “U.S.” on the left side of the frame. Each gun also had the serial number stamped in three places — the bottom of the frame, on the trigger guard and on the bottom of the back strap. The last four digits of the serial number were stamped on the side of the cylinder.
The first eight lots of revolvers for the Army ran from serial number 200 to 8610, shipping to the Springfield Armory in late 1873 through early 1874. From there, the guns shipped out to various units around the west.
In 1874, rumors were running wild — the Black Hills of the Dakotas may have massive gold deposits! Custer was chosen to lead an expedition to explore the most hallowed mountains of the Plains Indians. Custer didn’t know what they were going to find or how much resistance they might encounter, so the expedition was held up until the new Colt revolvers arrived.
While we don’t precisely know which revolvers were issued to the 7th, they definitely came from Lot Five, which went from serial number 4500 to 5504. From Lot Five, 755 revolvers went to Custer’s 7th. Some were issued from Lot Six, which ranged from 5505 to 6516. Evidence has come to light Colt revolvers from earlier and later lots were also present in the 7th, but not in any significant numbers.
Fired In Anger
Few revolvers documented to have actually served in the eponymous battle exist. Captain Benteen picked up three from the battlefield which may have come from Benteen’s Company D or, more likely, Custer’s Company I — #5743 (Lot Six), 5773 (Lot Six) and 6559 (Lot Seven). All were in need of repairs. Benteen kept 5773, selling it two decades after the battle.
Chief Sitting Bull left one behind in his camp in Canada, serial number 6269, also from Lot Six, possibly from Company I under Custer.
Warrior Kills Two shot a trooper and took his gun belt and Colt, serial number 5803 (Lot 6 and maybe from Company I under Custer). Fearing reprisal from soldiers, he kept the gun hidden and changed his name. He later traded the Colt for art supplies.
Spotted Crow captured 5128 (Lot Five) and eventually gave it to Grey Eagle Tail, who used it in battle at Wounded Knee.
Statistically, any revolver from Lot Five has roughly a 75% chance of being at the Little Bighorn. As the serial number moves away from Lot Five, the probability of being used at the Little Bighorn drops. Understandably, any revolvers from Lot Five command a hefty premium when offered on the market. In almost all cases, they are far out of the reach of the average collector — or gun writer.
Stepping In
story buff wants to experience the balance, muzzle blast and recoil of a cavalry Colt Single Action as they imagine the dust, sweat and chaos of a long-ago battle?
Cimarron Firearms has stepped into this void with a special run of revolvers from Uberti with the attributes of the originals. The revolver is known as the Model P U.S. Cavalry. It has all the same attributes typical of an SAA of the period such as chambering in .45 Colt, six-round capacity, 7 ½” barrel, case-hardened frame and walnut stocks.
Attention To Details
Many replicas have these same attributes, but few have the subtle details incorporated in the Cimarron version. Like the originals, it has a bullseye ejector head. A “P” for proof is located on the cylinder and the barrel. An Ainsworth “A” is found in the appropriate locations, replicating the original inspection stamps. The serial number is found on the frame, the trigger guard and the bottom of the back strap. The cylinder carries the last four digits of the serial number, just like the originals. Along with the serial number, the back strap also has the company it commemorates.
As found on the originals, the two-line patent dates and “U.S.” are stamped into the color case-hardened black-powder style frame, and the final inspection cartouche is stamped on the left side of the grips.
Despite being referred to as a black-powder frame, the Cimarron Cavalry is proofed for modern smokeless ammunition. The blue finish comes in three versions: original, such as a gun with hard use, a beautiful charcoal blue luster or a historically correct deep blue. And, because I know some of you will ask, yes, it has all four clicks spelling out C-O-L-T.
It doesn’t matter if we want to participate in historical enactment, compete in cowboy-action shooting, or have a visual reminder of a battle long ago; the Cimarron Model P U.S. Cavalry revolver hits the bullseye for all.
MSRP: $705
Cimarron-Firearms.com