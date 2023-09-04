The .357 Magnum Lever Gun

Making A Choice

In today’s modern world, with so many rifle options available in a myriad of calibers, is the .357 Magnum levergun really good for anything? No, it is not good for anything. In fact, just the opposite: It is good for about everything. It is an excellent choice for hunting varmints and deer-sized critters at close range. No, I would not choose it for elephants or Alaskan brown bear; however, neither one of these have been seen in my area for years. There is much talk these days about house rifles or self-defense rifles and usually the first choice offered is an AR, now offered in everything from the .223 up to the .450.

For myself, I’d much rather have a .357 Magnum lever action rifle with the ability to handle everything from full house .357 Magnum loads down to .38 Special loads specifically designed for self-defense.

I have been shooting .357 Magnum leverguns for 40 years, which gives me considerable experience. One thing I have learned is, while these rifles will shoot well with hard-cast, gas-checked bullets as well as a long list of jacketed bullets, trying to build a powerful load with plain-base cast bullets is an exercise in futility. They will work with lighter loads; however, the accuracy goes South very quickly if we try to push them too fast.

I have had excellent accuracy with standard .38 Special loads, an example being the Black Hills 158-grain Lead Flat Point, which clocks out just under 1,000 feet per second in a 20″ Rossi and places three shots in 1″ at 50 yards. My cast bullet .38 Specials using the Oregon Trail 158 RNFP have a velocity of 1,050 fps and also shoot just as well. However, trying to push them too fast changes everything and accuracy disappears.

Some of my favorite loads for the Marlin include the Lyman #358156GC over 16.0 grains of #2400 for a muzzle velocity of over 1,900 fps while placing three shots in less than one inch — huge at 50 yards shooting with a 4x scope in place. This is not a load to be taken lightly! The 180-grain SWCGC bullet over 13 grains of W296 results in a muzzle velocity just under 1,500 fps and a one-hole group at the same distance.

Did I hear someone say let’s go hunt feral pigs? Switching to jacketed bullets, the Hornady 158 XTP-JHP over 18.0 grains of Li’l Gun places three shots in less than 1″ and a muzzle velocity just over 1,800 fps. The Speer 158 JFP with 15.5 grains of #2400 exhibits the same accuracy at a muzzle velocity of 1,750 fps. There is not much I need to do with a rifle that cannot be handled with these loads.

