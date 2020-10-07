Satisfying The Need For Speed

On a LabRadar chronograph at my range, the new .356 loads churned up some impressive performance. Out of a 4.5″ G17 barrel, 1995 production Cor-Bon 124-gr. averaged 1,432 feet per second (fps), and 2019 production Underwood 124-gr. averaged 1391. Cor-Bon’s new 115-gr. Sierra JHP averaged 1,612 fps for a tad over 650 foot pounds of energy (fpe). Underwood’s current similar loading with a 115-gr. Nosler JHP turned in an average 1,568 fps. Recoil was snappy but manageable, about like a .357 SIG or a hot-loaded .40 S&W, or a wee bit more. All recovered Starline brass appeared normal.

With these loads, the .356 loses little with shorter concealed-carry barrel lengths. We got a 1,526 fps average out of 115-gr. Cor-Bon from a 2017 test production run through the 3.5″ barrel of a 1990s vintage S&W PC Compact. The 4.0″ barrel of a GLOCK 19 .356 conversion delivered an average of 1,569 fps with 115-gr. Cor-Bon and 1,540 fps with 115-gr. Underwood. The stubby barrel of a Performance Center 940-format revolver gave us a stunning 1,458 fps with Cor-Bon and 1,422 with Underwood, both with 115-gr. JHPs. For perspective, the last time I shot a 125-gr. .357 Magnum through a 2″ barrel revolver, it chronographed in the 1,220 fps range and kicked harder.

For more perspective, we tested two other calibers. Winchester .357 SIG Ranger-T from a 4.25″ S&W M&P averaged exactly its promised 1,350 fps and Speer 124-gr. +P 9mm Gold Dot from my Langdon Beretta LTT’s 4.7″ barrel averaged 1,251 fps.

Scott Sullivan knows this will be a niche cartridge forever but he wants to keep the useful niche filled. The kit, and ammo, are both available on GunBroker. Scott told GUNS, “It can be searched there with GLOCK 356, GLOCK 356 TSW, or GLOCK 356 TSW. Cost is $305 on GB plus $20 shipping. Shipping cost is waived for public safety and military personnel. Also available direct for $300 shipped if someone calls me or emails me.”

I’m glad to see the .356 TSW available again.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine