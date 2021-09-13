The .22 Pistol

You might have heard the old phrase, “Beware the man with one gun, for he knows how to use it.” If you ask me, it’s a load of crapola. Instead, I prefer a different, contrary phrase: “The tools make the man.” Would you trust a handyman who shows up at the job site with a single hammer? Can you picture a chef who only owns one piece of cookware?

It is the expert who understands any particular tool comes with its own set of benefits and limitations. And in the realm of shooting, it is the mindset of the novice who expects a gun to be a perfect fit for any role, usage context and user.

Indeed, virtually every skilled shooter I’ve come to befriend has so many guns they need to play real-life Tetris to get all of them in the safe. The guys who can shoot rings around me are always experimenting with different platforms, and each has a knack of assessing the strengths and weaknesses of any particular platform with a keen eye.

To them and I, a collection without a .22 pistol is like a set of golf clubs without a nine-iron, a kitchen drawer without a bottle opener or a pants pocket without a good knife. Once you get used to using one, it becomes hard to ever again deprive yourself of an item so useful.

And yet, once every month or so, I overhear a shooter opine a .22 caliber pistol is “just a toy,” or “not even a real gun.” This makes me apoplectic for several reasons. It’s dismissive of a .22’s ability to develop excellent habits that translate to innumerable other platforms, dismissive of how darned fun it is to spend all afternoon burning through a brick of ammo and perhaps most unforgivable of all, dismissive of its ability to create lifelong shooters.