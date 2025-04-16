The Unique Model 52

MAPF it Out

Several excellent pistols tailored for sport and/or competition were made by France’s Manufacture d’ Armes des Pyrénées Françaises with production dates ranging from the early 1950s to the early 2000s. The majority were .22 rimfire, although the company (known by the less cumbersome acronym of MAPF) did produce some models in .25 ACP, .32 ACP and .380.

But let’s examine the Model 52 that caught our fancy. There were several variants but the one our shooting buddy John Wightman landed was an absolute peach. Made in 1952, putting it easily into the Curio & Relic category, its most eye-catching feature is its 9.8″ barrel referred to in the accompanying manual as Canon fixe, long de 250 m/m, which translates to “fixed barrel, 250 mm long.”

It sports a distinctive elevation-adjustable front sight with four vents extending about an inch behind it. There are the attractive checkered thumb-rest walnut stocks (right-handed) though some M52 variants sported plastic grips of French origin, which were problematic in terms of longevity and durability. Various barrel lengths were offered, with our test model sporting the lengthiest.

Control-wise, the pistol features a heel-mounted magazine release, a thumb safety behind and above the trigger guard and a simple, drift-adjustable rear sight.

The unloaded weight tipped the scale at slightly under 29 oz., roughly equivalent to a current 4.75″ barreled Ruger Mark IV auto, but the weight is spread over a much greater overall length. However, the French pistol didn’t seem excessively “whippy” and balanced well during an extended session of offhand plinking.

It came in a black leather case with nickel snaps, a spare 10-round magazine, cleaning rod and a small patch box.

The elderly original magazines gave us no trouble. They can be had for around 50 bucks and up per copy through outfits like Triple K.

As far as the gun itself goes, expect to pay close to a grand, more if all the bells and whistles (leather case and assorted accoutrements) are included. In 2019, such a cased specimen in excellent shape had a listed value of between $1,200 and $1,800 at a Rock Island Auction. Fortunately for us, John managed to snag his for several hundred bucks south of the lower figure.