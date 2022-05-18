Take A Gun Or Rent?

Choices

My preference is to have my own firearms. Part of the enjoyment of a hunt is preparing for it. I like the process of selecting a rifle, scope, cartridge, bullet, assembling and testing loads, tuning for accuracy and reliability, adjusting trigger pull. When the fun is done I have a rifle in which I have complete confidence. The additional cost and paperwork involved in transporting a firearm is a small fraction of the total cost and well worth it.

Bringing your own firearm does have costs and risks. It requires paperwork to be completed in advance, in some cases fees to be paid and there can be additional transportation costs. Such steps and costs don’t bother me as long as I can clearly understand what I need to do to comply.

What does worry me is the risk of loss or damage to my property. Long gun cases are distinctive in appearance and are subject to outright theft. They also seem subject to damage during transport, at least judging by anecdotal stories I see on hunting web sites. It may be the dimensions of long gun cases make them more subject to damage by automated loading equipment or it may be, as some suspect, deliberate damage by people opposed to firearms and/or hunting.

I’ve been fortunate to never have a firearm lost or damaged in shipping, but did on one occasion have my luggage with the ammunition go missing as did the other hunters with whom I was traveling. Fortunately we all had rifles chambered for common cartridges; as I recall, a .308, .30-’06, .300 Win. Mag., .375 H&H Mag. and a 7×57. The outfitter at the ranch where we were hunting had at least a box or two of ammunition for each rifle.

There was a time when renting firearms meant taking a chance on getting some moldy old military conversion with a cheap scope and 8-lb. trigger. As renting has become more commonplace, the quality of rental firearms has improved. You should check well in advance with the outfitter, of course, but the odds are you’ll get a decent rifle and scope. If you’re an experienced rifle shooter, the trigger pull will likely be heavier than what you’re used to but with a bit of dry fire, an experienced shooter can adapt.