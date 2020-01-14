Springfield Armory M1A Tanker

War Story

I both loved and hated working in the VA hospital. The patients were all sick as stink, but there was never any shortage of cool stories. I did my time in the VA as our crop of irreplaceable World War II vets was wearing out. When things got slow all you needed to do was find a door ajar with a light burning to guarantee an engaging tale.

Mr. Mahaffey landed on Omaha beach in an M4 Sherman tank right after D-Day. Before his war was over he had his tank as well as another four like it shot out from under him. Each time he lost at least one friend. Those of us who came later simply have no idea.

He always regaled me with the silly funny stories, never the other sorts. He once happened upon an unattended Belgian warehouse stacked high with cognac. Proper booze was like gold in liquid form in 1945 Europe, so his guys piled the engine deck of their tank high with pilfered alcohol.

Later the same afternoon Mr. Mahaffey was rumbling down a Belgian trail in his tank, he and his crew imagining all the bounty soon to be theirs once they bartered the cognac. Out of the clear blue sky a single German mortar round plopped onto the engine deck of their moving tank, obliterating every drop of the booze without harming the vehicle. What remained of their dreams ran uselessly off the vehicle and into the thirsty Belgian soil.

No mortarman is good enough to hit a moving vehicle with a single round. The event was clearly random. However, Mr. Mahaffey took it as a sign from God to eschew alcohol going forward.

Mr. Mahaffey said his tanks were unimaginably cramped on the inside. The Commander in a Sherman actually rode wrapped around the gunner from behind while in combat. What little extra space there might have been was filled with ammunition, gear and personal effects. An armored vehicle crewman’s individual weapon must therefore be compact.