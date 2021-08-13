Some Big Numbers

MONTHLY NICS CHECKS DECLINED IN JUNE, BUT UP FOR FIRST HALF

We’ve been a busy bunch during the first half of 2021, as reflected in the raw number of background checks initiated with the FBI’s National Instant Check System (NICS), according to data posted by the agency.

Of course, not all NICS checks translate to gun sales. The National Shooting Sports Foundation offers monthly “NSSF Adjusted” NICS numbers—and even the FBI explains this when the agency posts its monthly data online. Many background checks are related to carry permit/license applications.

That said, the first six months of 2021 were very busy for the NICS system, with each month except June outpacing the same month during 2020, which was a boom year for gun sales.

January’s NICS checks totaled 4,317,804 as opposed to the 2,702,702 initiated checks in January 2020. February’s number was down (3,442,777) but it was still more robust than the number of NICS checks initiated during that month last year (2,802,467).

March saw a real uptick with 4,691,738 NICS checks initiated, compared to the 3,740,688 during March 2020. This was followed by April’s 3,514,070 NICS checks this year, while the same month in 2020 saw 2,911,128 NICS checks.

May’s report was down slightly from April, with 3,222,105 initiated NICS checks, according to the FBI chart. Last year’s May raw count was 3,091,455. It was only in June where NICS checks fell behind last year’s number, 3,054,726 as opposed to 3,931,607 in June 2020.

But here’s the punch line: The first half of this year shows a whopping 22,243,220 total NICS checks initiated, and that stacks up to the 39,695,315 NICS checks done during the entire 12 months of 2020. If the country continues on this pace for the second half of this year, we’re in for a new record. On the other hand, if the monthly number continues to gradually decline, maybe we’ll see a year-end total comparable to last year’s.

https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/nics_firearm_checks_-_month_year.pdf/view