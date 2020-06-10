The .38 Special has been one of America’s darlings for over a century. Most Smith & Wesson .38/.357 reviews focus on the .357 Magnums or snubby .38s. But what about Smith & Wesson’s 4″ .38 Special-only guns?

Today Smith & Wesson offers little in the way of a 4″ or longer-barreled .38 Special-only revolver. They have three — two of the guns are stainless steel, the Model 64 and Model 67, and one is blued carbon steel, the Model 10. The Model 64 is the stainless steel version of the Model 10.

The remaining Model 67 is the stainless steel version of the no-longer-produced Model 15. All three guns are rated for .38 Special +P ammunition and hold six shots.

Models 10 and 64 have a heavy barrel and fixed sights while the Model 67 adds an adjustable rear sight and red ramp front sight. All three are built on the medium-sized K-Frame that has been around since 1899 under different names.

One might ask why chamber a gun in just .38 Special when it can be chambered in .357 Magnum and have the option to shoot either cartridge? Simply put, some folks are not interested in the .357 Magnum. The .38 Special does all they want and the special guns tend to cost less than .357 Magnum guns. Why spend more money for something you don’t want?