Single- and Two-Stage Triggers

Game Oon

How did the two-stage trigger serve in the heat of battle? In his wonderful account of his WWII service in the British 14th Army (“Quartered Safe Out Here”), author George MacDonald Fraser writes of a pitched battle with large numbers of soldiers in full view. “There wasn’t much time, but enough: to pick a target, hang for an instant on the aim to make sure, take the first pressure according to the manual — and then the second.” Later he recounts how technique gets forgotten in the rage of battle. “First pressure and second pressure is all very well for the first five shots, but by the time I was at the bottom of my magazine I must have been snatching the trigger …”

Currently two-stage triggers are making something of a comeback. The Weatherby Vanguard and some Ruger, Steyr and Tikka models have two-stage triggers, as do some replacement triggers for AR rifles. These triggers have a short, smooth, first stage and a crisp second stage. I like the feel of these triggers much better than older designs such as the Lee Enfield. They let manufacturers provide us with triggers both safe and quite light — several examples I’ve purchased have very good trigger releases in the 3-lb. range right out of the box, and can be adjusted to around 2 lbs. After hundreds of thousands of live and dry fires with my 1911-style competition pistols, taking up trigger slack followed by a crisp trigger break — “prep-press” — has become almost second nature. What might be called the modern two-stage trigger has a lot going for it. Maybe we’ve been wrong all these years!

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine