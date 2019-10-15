SIG SAUER SIG716 Patrol

Out On Patrol

SIG, not content to rest on its laurels, has improved the original SIG716 Patrol with the release of the 716G2. The subject of this article will be the original Patrol model which, besides having a different handguard and the use of a muzzle brake instead of a flash hider, is essentially the same as the newer rifles. It is available in Flat Dark Earth (shown here) or black, which I like to call “Scorched Earth.”



The 716 Patrol has a 16" barrel with a 1:10 twist barrel capped by an A2-type flash suppressor. The barrel is free-floated and housed inside an aluminum quad-rail forend. Both front and rear sights fold down. The rear sight is adjustable for windage and the front is adjustable for elevation. The magazine release is ambidextrous.

Overall length of the 716 with the Magpul 6-position ACS stock fully extended is 37.4". Two socket-type sling studs are located on both sides of the handguards and on the lower receiver behind the pistol grip. Yet another is located toward the butt end. This last one is reversible but not located on each side.



Unloaded weight is 9.3 lbs. The pistol grip used is the Magpul MIAD.



The rifle utilizes SIG’s short-stroke pushrod operating system, which some feel is more efficient than the direct impingement design. While recoil is subjective, in my opinion the 716 does indeed have less felt recoil than other semiautomatic rifles of the same caliber.



For optimal performance under varying conditions, the rifle has a four-position gas regulator. The four positions are:



#1: normal



#2: adverse conditions such as fouling or under-functioning ammunition



#3: firing with a suppressor — partial gas cutoff but still allows cycling of the action



#4: firing with a suppressor — complete gas cutoff, allowing the rifle to function as a single-shot rifle



The rifle ships with one 20-round Magpul PMAG but will work with AR-10 magazines from other companies. Hunting-legal five-round mags as well as 10- and 20-round magazines are available from Brownells while Magpul offers 10- to 25-round mags and even a drum 50-rounder.