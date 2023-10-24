Optically Enhanced

Fast forward about a quarter century and I found myself at the range with our P226 of 2004 vintage, only this time, in deference to aging eyes, it featured a Meopta MeoSight IV along with a pretty nifty assortment of high performance 9mm ammo.

This batch included both current and recently obsolescent offerings, featuring Federal Premium Hydra Shok 135-grain, Federal Classic +P+ Hi-Shok 115-grain JHP, Black Hills 125-grain HoneyBadger, Winchester Ranger 147-grain SXT and Buffalo Bore +P 147-grain Hard Cast FN Outdoorsman.

Velocities from the 4.4″ barrel of our P226 were very close to factory claims in all cases. The spread was slightly over 1,025 fps (Winchester Ranger 147s) up to 1,350 fps Federal Classic 115 +P+.

A startling performer, and the king of the heavyweight class, was the Buffalo Bore 147-grain HC Outdoorsman that exceeded the factory claim of 1,100 fps by about 50 feet. If you happen to be looking for a 9mm load punching above its weight, this is probably it.

Shooting our Meopta-equipped P226 at 25 yards was made easier by dialing the dot intensity down. The dot is rated at 3 MOA but the brighter you crank it, the bigger it seems. At 50 yards, dialing it down suddenly went from “easier” to “essential.” At full intensity, the dot is most effective at off-muzzle distances to about 50 feet. It’s big, bright and easy to pick up quickly. If you need to be prepared to shoot in a hurry, big and bright is best — almost like the reverse of a variable scope in a still-hunting situation where you usually have more time to dial the power up for the long shots than down for the close ones.

In terms of SA mode accuracy, our P226 showed a decided preference for the heavyweights. Specifically, Winchester Ranger 147-grain SXT ammo, although all other weights punched more than acceptable groups at 25. By “acceptable,” we’re talking 2″ to 4″.

We tried two of the best 25-yard performers at 55 yards (our maximum “to the berm” distance) from a sandbag rest. The Ranger 147s rewarded us with a 5-shot 2.5″ group, which is about as well as we can do with most any handgun at this yardage. This “best of” effort showed a distinct leftward bias and once we adjusted the sight to correct, we were unable to duplicate the group size! The 135-grain Federal Premium Hydra Shok came in at 4″. There are enough styles and weights of 9mm out there to allow enough experimentation to find the right match for any pistol.

At last check, SIG catalogs eight full-size variants of the P226 platform, not to mention the compact P228 and P229 models. The P226 line encompasses different finishes, grip panels, DAO and SA-only options, sighting arrangements and slide configurations. This just “shows to go-ya” when you start with a solid framework from the start, specialized variants seem to multiply and cover such calibers as the .40 S&W and .357 SIG.

But even in original trim as-is dead-stocks 9mm Parabellum, the P226 is pretty tough to beat. After all, it’s pretty much a 9mm world out there.

