Shots Fired in Anger

Shocked And Dismayed

As a young 2nd Lieutenant he was involved in training in 1940–’41 before the U.S. was officially at war. He was shocked at the dismal level of shooting skill among recruits and even more by the military’s apparent lack of interest in improving the situation. He mentions an old maxim about the role of the Infantry — “to shoot and to walk” — saying they did little serious training in either. He commented, “Rifle shooting instruction in the 33rd Division at Camp Forrest was generally poor. No amount of rationalizing can alter that truth, and there are few excuses.”

Some of the training shortcomings seem almost incredible. Officers would be appointed as rifle instructors who almost literally did not know one end of a rifle from the other. A colonel decided to improve security for 900 Springfield 1903 rifles kept in racks and used for training. He ordered the bolts removed and stored separately in a locker. Apparently he was unaware bolts are not an interchangeable component but are fitted to individual rifles.

George’s training specialty was in heavy machine guns. Initially his troops had no individual weapons — pistols were uncommon and the M1 carbine still in the development stage. He obtained Springfield rifles for the men and after much discussion was allotted two days and 15 rounds per man for training — all the rifle training they would receive before deploying to combat zones.

George sums up his training experience by saying, “Camp Forrest — our training period there — served to give proof to every thinking man in the division that we were indeed poorly prepared for war, that our country was militarily a second rate power, that the great mass of American manhood would require much physical and moral alteration before it could successfully fight against foreign armies.”

During his time in combat on Guadalcanal, George saw soldiers compensate for lack of shooting ability in various ways. One was the use of automatic weapons. Thompson submachine guns were popular despite their weight, the only drawback being the short range of the .45 ACP cartridge. For greater range and penetration of heavy cover the BAR was highly prized. Another alternative was not a firearm at all. George noted that while many American soldiers had little shooting experience, they were all skilled at throwing things, having grown up playing sandlot baseball. Hand grenades were widely used and effective weapons.