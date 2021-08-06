For anyone who has ever needed a quick history on why the right to keep and bear arms is as important today as it was in the early days of the United States, look no further than an amicus brief filed by the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA) in a case to be heard this fall by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Kevin P. Bruen, is actually a challenge of New York State’s Draconian concealed carry permit laws, which require proof of “good cause” to exercise a constitutionally-protected fundamental right.

Officials in the Empire State may have been asleep when in June 2010 the high court used its ruling in McDonald v. City of Chicago to incorporate the Second Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment. They cannot claim ignorance now, more than a decade since that decision came down, essentially forcing states to tailor their gun laws to comply with the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights.

It’s a rare occasion for the CCRKBA to play in the judicial arena, but when it happens, the results can be classic. The 25-page brief was prepared by attorneys Bradley A. Benbrook (counsel of record) and Stephen M. Duvernay, with the Benbrook Law Group, PC in Sacramento.

“America is and always has been a place where violence and disorder lurk just below the surface of civilization,” the brief begins. “The American constitutional system, with all of its enduring genius, cannot change this fact of human nature.”

“Colonial America was extremely violent, as colonists faced threats from a variety of sources,” it adds.

https://www.ccrkba.org/ccrkba-amicus-to-high-court-in-n-y-carry-case-notes-history-self-reliance-of-2a/