Run In The Forest Run!

The Smith & Wesson 340PD AirLite .38/357 and the new Model 40 chambered for .38 Special only are both hammerless revolvers and good choices. In addition, if a hammer is preferred, the 360SC .357 Magnum is available. Just before you opt for the .357 Magnums, say over the Model 40 in .38 Special … go turn one of these AirLites loose with a full house .357 up the spout.

I’ll let you be the judge, let me know what you think after your hand heals. If I was going to run (and I’m not), and if I was going to run where there are lions, (and I’m not), what I would carry — and I do anyways, daily — a Model 327 8-shot .357 Magnum loaded with eight rounds of CorBon Pow’er Ball .38 Special. I carry mine in my left pocket.

I would recommend for our runner types a lanyard with enough length they could reach and shoot the revolver with either hand. A bellyband or Thunder Wear holster or a butt pack may serve as placement for the revolver and cell phone. It will probably not be comfortable, which is OK, because the reason for carrying the gun is not so it will be comfortable, but so it can be comforting.

The purist runner will probably blow all this off as way too much trouble as it takes from the joy of running, the rush of the second wind when it doesn’t hurt quite as much as it did a few minutes ago … got it.

Even here in lion country, my wife Heidi runs every day with her gun. Runner she is, a lion hasn’t attacked her yet … at the local gym.

