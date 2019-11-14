Ruger Unveils PC Carbine Chassis Family

CNC-machined from aerospace-grade 7075-T6 aluminum billet, the 7.3-pound carbines are manageable for prolonged shooting and tough as nails.



On the subject of triggers, all three Pistol Caliber Carbine Chassis models feature a crisp trigger with a minimum of overtravel utilizing 10/22 trigger components, which says everything to me that needs to be said. Over the years I’ve fired a number of Ruger 10/22 rifles and all of them had good triggers. My own 10/22 has a good enough trigger that I’ve been able to shoot the heads off wood kitchen matches at 25 yards, firing from a sandbag rest. You can’t do that with a crummy trigger.



All three variations carry the same MSRP of $799, and my guess is that anyone who purchases one of these chassis models is going to quickly decide it was money well-spent.



For more details: www.ruger.com

Phone: (336) 949-5200