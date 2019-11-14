Ruger Unveils PC Carbine Chassis Family
Following the release of aftermarket options, Ruger recently announced three new Chassis models of its popular Pistol Caliber (“PC”) Carbine that cover all the bases.
Pistol-caliber carbines aren’t everybody’s line of country, but my experience with such firearms is that they get the most out of a pistol cartridge, thanks to barrel length. While also now chambered in .40S&W, all three new variations are chambered in 9mm.
AR Owners Rejoice
Unlike the original PC Carbine, the glass-filled polymer chassis models sport new features seen on AR-style rifles, including aluminum M-LOK handguards, Magpul MOE buttstocks, a flared magwell, ergonomic pistol grip and barrel-mounted Picatinny rail, further increasing the platform’s customization and versatility.
For those in free states, the standard PC Carbine Chassis will ship with one 17-round SR-Series magazine. However, Ruger was kind not to forget those fighting the good fight with two 10-round state-compliant versions.
Speaking of magazines, Ruger retained the PC Carbine’s interchangeable magazine well system that enables shooters to make use of GLOCK magazines. Southpaws will also appreciate the reversible magazine release and charging handle.
Already aided by 16.12-inch cold hammer-forged barrels, Ruger’s dead blow action with “custom tungsten weight” shortens bolt travel while simultaneously reducing felt recoil of the 9mm carbines. All versions boast a simple takedown mechanism with heat-treated, chrome-moly steel bolt.
Barrels are fluted with precision six-groove rifling cut on a 1:10-inch right-hand twist. Common 1/2x28 threaded barrels are available on the standard and one state-compliant model to accommodate brakes and suppressors
CNC-machined from aerospace-grade 7075-T6 aluminum billet, the 7.3-pound carbines are manageable for prolonged shooting and tough as nails.
On the subject of triggers, all three Pistol Caliber Carbine Chassis models feature a crisp trigger with a minimum of overtravel utilizing 10/22 trigger components, which says everything to me that needs to be said. Over the years I’ve fired a number of Ruger 10/22 rifles and all of them had good triggers. My own 10/22 has a good enough trigger that I’ve been able to shoot the heads off wood kitchen matches at 25 yards, firing from a sandbag rest. You can’t do that with a crummy trigger.
All three variations carry the same MSRP of $799, and my guess is that anyone who purchases one of these chassis models is going to quickly decide it was money well-spent.
For more details: www.ruger.com
Phone: (336) 949-5200